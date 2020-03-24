STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

High Court goes hi-tech, hears bail pleas through video conferencing

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan heard eight bail petitions through video conferencing  as the courtroom turned virtual for the first time in the history of the Kerala High Court.

Published: 24th March 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Desperate times call for desperate measures. Amid Covid-19 scare, the Kerala High Court on Monday saw such an event when a judge heard the arguments sitting in his chamber via video conferencing while the advocates and the government pleader made submissions from the court hall.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan heard eight bail petitions through video conferencing  as the courtroom turned virtual for the first time in the history of the Kerala High Court.The proceedings was through Zoom video conference app, on which the judge and lawyers were connected. Through this, the advocates reach the courtroom and request the court officer to begin the proceedings. The court officer connects the programme in which the judge and the lawyer appear live.

Advocate T A Unnikrishnan who obtained a favourable order via video-conferencing said it was a fairly good choice in these circumstances. It helps in social distancing as per the advisory of the state government in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

In the proceedings, the court granted bail to Vasu and Anilkumar, who are the accused persons in a crime registered in Thenmala police station. The charges against them are Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 326 (A) (acid attack) of the IPC. The prosecution alleged that due to the previous animosity with the victim, the first accused wrongfully restrained the victim and poured acid on him.

The incident happened at Ottakkal, Thenmala, on March 2. The police also alleged that the first and second accused caught hold of the victim and the second accused bit him on his chest. The defence counsel argued that the petitioners were innocent.

The court also considered the bail plea of an accused in a murder case in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused person killed one Sangeeth using the JCB earth mover’s arm. When the court said it was not inclined to grant bail, the petitioner’s counsel sought adjournment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp