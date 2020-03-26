Home quarantined Kerala Sub-Collector flees to Lucknow home

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Anupam Mishra IAS, the Kollam as a Sub-Collector skipped the 14-day quarantine period mandated on account of his recent Singapore journey and have reportedly travelled to Lucknow.

Mishra had reached Kerala from Singapore on March 18. "As per preventive measures, he was asked by the health officials to stay self-quarantined and he agreed to the same," said B Abdul Nassar, Kollam District Collector.

When the health officials went for a routine check-up on quarantine patients on Thursday, they found the Sub-Collector's home locked from outside.

"When I contacted him he said he is self-quarantine in Bangalore with his brother, who is a doctor and have claimed that he left the state on the same day when he was asked to stay quarantined. We don't completely believe his statement, as when the police traced his mobile phone his location showed that he is in Lucknow," said the collector.

A report has been submitted to the government regarding the irresponsible step taken by the officer. After further probe as per the instruction of the government action will be initiated against him, said Abdul Nassar.

