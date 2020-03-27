UAE-based Malayali offers 500-bed multispecialty hospital to combat COVID -19

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the country unabatedly wages a war against the deadly pandemic coronavirus, an Indian-born entrepreneur has come forward to offer his support towards setting up a hospital exclusively for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil's VPS Healthcare, one of the largest healthcare groups in the UAE, has dedicated its 500-bed hospital in Delhi NCR for the exclusive treatment of COVID-19 patients. The healthcare group owns three multispecialty hospitals in Delhi under the brand name of Medeor Hospital, a release said here.

Medeor Hospital has facilities including state-of-the-art critical care and pulmonology department, isolation rooms, ventilators and other emergency services. The hospital also has formed a dedicated task force comprising of specialist doctors, nurses and other medical staff to combat the pandemic and care for the affected patients.

“To help support the efforts of Government of India we would like to offer our Medeor Hospital located in Manesar for the treatment of Covid-19 patients,” wrote Dr. Vayalil, chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare, in his letter to the Union Ministry of Health.

He also congratulated the government authorities, officials and volunteers for their dedication and commitment, diligence and extensive hours of selfless hard work.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil'

"VPS Healthcare has expressed its willingness to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for supporting the Government initiative by offering its multispecialty Medeor Hospital, strategically situated at Manesar to address the unprecedented crisis caused by COVID-19. After clearance of the necessary approval and inspection, the hospital will follow the guidelines and protocol as per Government hospitals to provide all the necessary care for coronavirus patients," the release said.

Nihaj G Mohammed, chief operating officer, Medeor Hospitals (Delhi), said the hospital management was in constant touch with the Ministry of Health. “We have already informed the officials about the facilities and services at our hospital. We are fully prepared and are waiting for an official nod from the government.”

VPS Healthcare has a history and a tradition of partnering with governments in fighting epidemic crises. The group was swift in extending its help to the government of Kerala in containing the Nipah virus outbreak. VPS airlifted medicines when the state was facing an acute scarcity of essential medicines to treat Nipah-infected patients, the release said.

One of the biggest benefits Medeor Hospital brings is its easy access to widest and the best medical resources through VPS Healthcare from across the globe in their network, especially when we are facing a pervasive virus.