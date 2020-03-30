STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

A twin battle against Covid-19 and fake news in Kerala

Fake news & rumours sweep across social media platforms, threatening to put a spanner in state’s fight against the epidemic

Published: 30th March 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Fake news; coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state government is trying its best to fight Covid-19, it is equally engaged in a pitched battle with another ‘contagion’ that, if unchecked, can wreak havoc in society — rumours and fake news.

Ever since the epidemic spread its tentacles in the state, social media and cyber platforms have been flooded with fake news and lies, which are being peddled as cardinal truths. The route map of this ‘contagion’ is almost impossible to be prepare, as the spread of the wildest rumours has been swifter than coronavirus itself. This has forced the government to set up fact-checking teams in the Information and Public Relations (PRD) and Heath Departments to deal with the menace. The special teams, in association with the police, are helping the state mount an offence against rumour mongers.

The PRD and the Health department have set up district-level teams and state monitoring units to fight fake news. The district-level teams mount surveillance on WhatsApp and other social media platforms and send a report to their directorates, who then take up the matter with the police’s Cyber Cell.PRD’s monitoring cell officials said they have reported a little more than 100 cases, while the Health Department detected around 125 such cases till Friday.

Sources in the two departments said the numbers are just the tip of the iceberg and numerous canards can be unearthed if social media and cyber space are scoured more vigorously, which is not possible at present due to lack of resources. A source in the PRD’s rumour-busting cell said one of the trends noted was that names of influential people were being used to mislead people. “A message was circulated in the name of a district collector, saying alcohol would be provided online. Some might think it’s true,” the source said.
Health Department sources said they mostly have to deal with ‘wonder drugs’ and ‘quackery’. The reports are compiled in its head office by going through the files sent from all the districts. Most of the posts have almost similar contents, like anti-malarial drugs being a panache for all Covid worries or newspapers spreading the disease.

A senior officer with the police hi-tech cell said legal action has been taken in many cases. “Many forwarded the messages thinking they were true and could be useful for the public. However, the real culprits are those who generate such messages. If we want to track them, we have to trace all the people who forwarded the message, so that we can reach the first chain. But it’s a time-consuming process and will take months,” said the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus fake news COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
Image used for representation.
Namaste over handshake, doctors say: Precautions you must take against coronavirus
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a Psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Curing coronavirus on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp