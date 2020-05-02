STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need 400 trains to send back migrant laborers: Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose

On Friday night around 10.30 p.m. the first train with 1148 migrant labourers left from Aluva to Bhubaneswar.

Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose

Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose on Saturday said it might take about a month to send back all the migrant labourers who are in the state presently.

"Yesterday night the first train left, today there are more trains and tomorrow even more. It might take a month and about 300 to 400 trains to send back all the migrant workers who are here," said Jose.

On Saturday as things stand, a train will leave from here to Jharkhand around 2 p.m.

The train is expected to take 1150 passengers and would also be a non-stop one. Each passenger has to pay a base fare of Rs 875.

Two more trains are also at the moment listed to move out of Ernakulam district. One to Bhubaneswar and another one to Patna.

Since the lockdown began in March, according to the State Labour Department, there are 20,826 camps across Kerala where 3,61,190 migrant labourers are put up.

