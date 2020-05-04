COVID-19: Aryankavu checkpost gears up to receive Keralites reaching via Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The district administration has intensified its efforts to send the guest workers back to their home states and welcome expatriates from abroad and Keralites from other states.

Only those who register through the Norka portal and obtain permission through the Vigilance portal will be allowed to enter the district from the border.

Counters have been set up near the Aryankavu checkpost to receive people from other states via Tamil Nadu. Facilities such as waiting shed, parking lot and health checkups are set up at the checkpost.

The committee which is responsible to arrange the facilities for the expatriates is headed by ADMP R Gopalakrishnan, who is chairing the committee, and district panchayat secretary K Prasad is the nodal officer.

Officers will record the details of the persons, arriving in vehicles at the borders, in their phone through the app developed by C-DAC.

The app will categorise persons who will be sent to home quarantine, those who will go to corona care centres and those who will be sent to hospitals based on their health checkups.

“Through this app, we can keep track of the inter-district and intra-district movement of the registered people in the district,” said district collector B Abdul Nassar.

The officers concerned will visit the camps of guest workers and collect the list of those workers who are interested in leaving the state, he said.

Strict measures, travel arrangements in place

Vehicles entering Aryankavu borders will be allowed only after they are disinfected with the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

As persons entering the district are to be placed under quarantine, KSRTC or private buses will be made available to take them to their homes, Covid Care Centres or hospitals. Ambulances and wheelchairs will be available for people who feel unwell.

As many as 25 ambulances and 25 taxis will be parked on the Aryankavu Government LP School ground. Kudumbashree will provide foods to those entering the district.

The District Medical Officer will ensure the presence of at least three doctors and a minimum 10 medical staff at the border for Covid-19 duty.

Required number of rural police personnel will also be posted for checkpoint duty to handle the crowd, said collector B Abdul Nassar.