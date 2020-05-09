STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

329 expats from Gulf touch down Kochi, Kozhikode safely

 The Air India flight from Riyadh, with 152 passengers, including 84 pregnant women on board, touched down at Kozhikode airport around 8.45 pm.

Published: 09th May 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The ongoing evacuation of Indian expats from West Asia as part of  ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on Friday — the second day of the mammoth exercise — saw an Air India flight and Air India Express flight from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, respectively flying in a total of 329 Indian nationals to Kozhikode and Kochi airports.

The Air India flight from Riyadh, with 152 passengers, including 84 pregnant women on board, touched down at Kozhikode airport around 8.45 pm. The passengers also included those hailing from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Since the flight arrived with 84 pregnant women, the Malappuram district administration stationed a medical team led by a gynaecologist on standby at the airport. Most of the passengers on the flight were from Malappuram. “Only pregnant women and children were sent to home quarantine. The rest were placed in institutional quarantine in the districts concerned,” said a  police officer.

At the time of going to the press, the Air India Express flight from Bahrain which took off from Bahrain airport at 8.00pm, is expected to arrive in Kochi at 11.30pm. Of the 177 passengers on board, 30 were pregnant women. However, there were only four medical emergency cases among those on the flight from Manama. If 73 Thrissur residents were there on Thursday’s flight, 37 persons from the district are among the passengers on Friday.

A Madurai native and three from Bengaluru were also among the passengers. Like on Thursday, passengers were subjected to a similar procedures before they were allowed to board. Only those who tested negative in the rapid test were allowed to board. The procedure was repeated upon arrival. Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri appreciated the dedication shown by the  Air India Express crew during the emergency evacuation. “Even in these extraordinary times, Air India Express Abu Dhabi-Kochi flight crew’s response to the call of duty is exemplary. Kudos to their spirit and dedication,” tweeted Puri.

Air India flight from Riyadh, with 152 passengers on board, touched down at Kozhikode airport 
around 8.45pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vande Bharat Mission Kozhikode Kochi
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp