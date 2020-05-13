STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala like home, not all migrant workers are in a hurry to leave

Kerala like home, not all migrant workers are in a hurry to leave

Published: 13th May 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

A migrant worker couple returning after the day’s work in Kochi | Albin Mathew

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Rashid Ahmed reached Kerala eight years ago from Assam, in search of a job. After being footloose for a while doing various jobs, he settled down to work at a vegetable stall in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam. He learnt Malayalam quickly. Now Kerala is like a home to him. When Covid-19 broke out, Rashid was among the lakhs of migrants who decided to stay back, rather than leave for their home states.
“Instead of travelling at the time of the pandemic, it is always safe to remain in Kerala,” he told TNIE.

“Also, I work at a vegetable stall which remained open during the lockdown as permitted by the government. Some of my friends working in hotels and in the construction sector also decided to stay back. Kerala is safe and is like home.”Most of the migrant workers who decided to stay back consider the state as one of the safest places in the country to see off the pandemic. According to the state government’s Post Disaster Needs Assessment 2018, there are 34.85 lakh migrants in Kerala, with Ernakulam accounting for the most number of them, at 6.03 lakh. 

According to information available, only 2.75 lakh (less than 10 per cent) of the total migrant population have so far expressed desire to return to their home states.During May, 16 Shramik special trains services each were conducted under the Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram divisions. Only 34,000 migrants have left the state, with most belonging to Jharkhand, followed by Bihar, UP and Odisha. Only one train service was conducted to West Bengal, which accounts for a considerable number of the migrant population in the state.

‘Government did a good job’
“Among Indian states, Kerala pays the highest wages in the unskilled sector,” said Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migrants and Inclusive Development. “In states like Odisha, the daily wages remain `100 to `120 per day. In Kerala, it is `650. Here, discrimination based on caste and religion is negligible compared to northern states. Accommodation is good with toilet facilities. The state has that migrant-friendly atmosphere.” During the lockdown, he said, Kerala has not witnessed any heartrending scenes like people crying for food.

“Our government did a very good job,” Benoy said.“Prompt steps are a major reason which prevented a mass exodus of migrants from the state. They knew that staying back will not do any harm and that they will get work as soon as things return to normal.”Just before lockdown, some migrants, especially those working in hotels, restaurants and a section of the footloose labourers, went home. Those who had gone to their home states for the festival of Holi are now looking to come back to Kerala, once the travel restrictions are lifted. In Ernakulam, nearly 70 per cent of migrants have stayed back.

Migrant-friendly state
Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar, who is coordinating the Covid-19 measures in Ernakulam district, said the government has succeeded in ensuring accommodation, food and wages in advance for the migrant workers who stayed back.

“We are not calling them migrants, but guest workers,” Sunilkumar said. “In areas like Perumbavoor, where the number of migrants is high, we have requested building owners to exempt migrants from the monthly rent. Even a Covid-19 helpline was set up exclusively for them, providing for assistance in nine languages. The chief minister has already announced the plans for bringing all guest workers under the umbrella of the Labour Department.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant workers Kerala
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp