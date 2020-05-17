Shashi Tharoor’s tweet praising KK Shailaja earns wrath of Congress leaders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KPCC’s high-power Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held at Indira Bhavan on Saturday saw Shashi Tharoor, MP, facing the wrath of a section of leaders for tweeting adulation on ‘The Guardian’ article featuring Health Minister KK Shailaja. The PAC meeting decided to intensify its protest against the LDF government by highlighting its failures in dealing with the Covid-19.

A section of PAC leaders expressed displeasure against Shanimol Usman, MLA, and P C Vishnunath, AICC secretary and KPCC vice-president, raised the issue of Tharoor going gaga over the Health Minister being featured in ‘The Guardian’.

On Friday, Tharoor tweeted, “A lovely piece about @shailajateacher, the Health Minister at the centre of Kerala’s #Covid19 response. She has been omnipresent & effective, & deserves the recognition. But Kerala’s society & people, above all, are the heroes of this story”.