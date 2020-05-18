Chennithala slams Atmanirbhar package, claims Centre is helping foreigners loot India

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has come down heavily on the central government's Atmanirbhar package of Rs 20 lakh crore stating that under the guise of COVID-19, the Union Government is allowing foreign private monopolists to loot the country.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said the ploy of the BJP government is to compromise the security of the country by helping these monopolists, adding that the hopes of the common people have been shattered. Instead of strengthening the country’s economy, the package will destroy it, he said.

Chennithala said the decision on going for FDI in defence manufacturing should have been discussed in Parliament before taking a unilateral stand. He lamented that it shows that federalism has crumbled. He also said that the central government should have discussed it with the states as well.

“The expectation was that it would be a stimulus package as people have got no purchasing power. The country’s economic stability cannot be increased just by sanctioning loans. People will be forced to pay not only interest, but penal interest as well when they don’t have any source of income to repay the loan,” said Chennithala.

The Opposition leader did not spare the LDF government either. He said if the Centre had announced Rs 20 lakh crore, the LDF government had announced Rs 20,000 crore which is nothing but cheating the people. Chennithala alleged that while the state government utilized the package to pay the arrears, the central government has been urging them to avail loans.

“KPCC will be submitting a revival package recommendation before the LDF government on Tuesday. The state government should take steps to help people whose lives have been in penury following the lockdown,” added Chennithala.

He also alleged that there is corruption involved in the decision to open bars. Chennithala claimed that the government has taken 20 percent commission from bar owners for retail liquor sale.

Currently, retail liquor sale is permitted through 265 Bevco outlets and 35 other shops. After the lockdown is called off, the LDF government is planning to promulgate an ordinance to change the Kerala Abkari Act that will eventually permit retail liquor sale through bar counters, said Chennithala.