Kerala all set to launch app to reduce crowding at liquor shops, sale likely from Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tipplers can soon download the app introduced by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation for the sale of liquor from its outlets and bars. The app titled 'Bev Q' will be made available in the play and app stores once the state government gives its approval. Liquor sales are likely to begin in the state by Saturday.

The load test and enhancing of security features have almost been completed. Further, the bars which gave consent letters to Bevco for starting online sale of liquor through their counters will ink an agreement for this. Once these formalities are completed, the corporation will formally launch the app in the public domain, ending the long-drawn wait of tipplers.

The Kerala government introduced the app to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding at liquor outlets. The app will allot tokens for the purchase of liquor. Consumers can buy the liquor from the chosen store at the time slot provided by the app.