STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress wins first round over Sprinklr deal

Chennithala to make more revelations today; Satheesan says US-based company must not be involved in app updation as well

Published: 22nd May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress camp is elated that the LDF government has finally decided to remove the controversial US-based Sprinklr Inc from the handling of data of patients and people under surveillance for suspected Covid-19. The government revealed its decision in the affidavit submitted before the Kerala High Court on Thursday. 

It was Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala who first came up with the allegation of a  nexus between the American company and the LDF government, which saw IT secretary S Sivasankar owning up responsibility for entering into the contract. Basking under the victory, KPCC vice-president V D Satheesan, MLA, on Thursday asked the state government to not enter into a contract with Sprinklr on application updation too.

Chennithala first raised the controversial deal on March 10 but it was not taken seriously by the public. He relentlessly came up with further revelations on what data transaction is all about and how it affects the common man. Chennithala said it was the biggest ever data scam the state had ever seen. When Chennithala had raised the row, not a single file on the agreement had existed. The next day, files were created which evoked suspicion about the deal. Chennithala reiterated that the deal was signed by keeping the cabinet, law department and LDF allies in the dark, which forced the IT secretary to visit CPI secretary Kanam Rajendran and various TV channel studios to explain the deal. 

On Thursday, when the LDF government informed the High Court that the data analytics company would not be collecting or analysing patient data anymore, Chennithala had the last laugh. “The Opposition leader will address the media on Friday morning. There are still loopholes in the 196-page affidavit submitted before the High Court. We have sought legal opinion and it is the data analytics company which has withdrawn from the deal. The Opposition leader will make more revelations,” a source close to Chennithala told TNIE.

Though it is definitely a matter of satisfaction for the Opposition, they are still unhappy with the way the LDF government has given Sprinklr a role with software updation, as the data will be collected using the US firm’s application. Satheesan told TNIE that it was Sprinklr that had walked away from the deal. He feels that with the High Court asking the government to anonymise all data collected from Covid-19 patients and people under surveillance, there is no commercial value for the company. “It is surprising that, within two weeks, the LDF government has proclaimed before the HC that C-DIT is competent enough to undertake collection and analysis of patient data,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sprinklr deal Ramesh Chennithala
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp