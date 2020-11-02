Probe finds IAS officer forged documents to get quota benefits 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has cancelled the income certificate and Other Backward Community (OBC) certificate of Asif K Yusuf who was the sub-collector of Thalassery. the Kanayannur tahsildar took the action based on the order from the Revenue department. The government decided to cancel the certificates after a preliminary inquiry by Ernakulam district collector S Suhas who found that Asif had forged documents pertaining to the income of his parents to get included in the reservation category. Following inquiry, the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions had instructed the state government to take action against him.

The Central Government instructions stipulate that sons and daughters of persons having gross annual income of `6 lakh or above for three consecutive years fall within the creamy layer and are not entitled to get the benefit of reservation set aside for the OBC. As per income tax records, the father and the mother of Asif had a gross total income of `21,80,963 in 2012-13, `23,05,100 in 2013-14 and `28,71,375 in 2014-15. Asif had secured 215th rank in the civil services examination in 2015.

The Union Ministry had also instructed to cancel his IAS. However, the state government is yet to take action on it. At present, Asif is the District Development Commissioner in Kollam. He was given an appointment last month.