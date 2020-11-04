Kerala CPM leader P Biju, 43, passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM leader and Kerala State Youth Welfare Board Vice Chairman P Biju passed away. The 43-year-old died due to cardiac arrest while recovering from Covid-19

at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Wednesday morning.

A former SFI and DYFI leader, P Biju was also a member of the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district committee. An active presence at student agitations in the state capital for long, Biju chose to be in organisational leadership rather than Parliamentary politics.

He was admitted at Govt Medical College after testing positive for Covid on October 20. According to reports, he was tested negative a few days back and was sent home.

However, he was later hospitalised due to persisting health issues. He was undergoing dialysis following kidney ailments and his diabetic condition had also escalated. He was critical for two days and was on ventilator support.

An official with the Youth Welfare Board said the body is now in Medical College. The authorities said since he is now Covid positive, there are procedural formalities in releasing his body. With some confusion prevailing, more tests are expected to be done soon with regard to his covid status.



