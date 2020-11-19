STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palarivattom flyover: Vigilance bets on PWD file as crucial evidence

The probe found that it was this file that Ebrahim Kunju signed and approved for release of mobilisation fund to RDS Project Ltd in violation of the rules.  

VK Ebrahim Kunju

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The main evidence which Vigilance team is harping on against Ebrahim Kunju is the PWD file (GO No 57/14/PWD) which he signed and sanctioned for release of an advance amount of A8.5 crore to the contractor RDS Projects Ltd for the flyover project.

Vigilance officials said that the file (GO No.57/14/PWD) was categorised under MS series and was approved on July 15, 2014. The file contained (9+4) pages and the abstract mentioned “PWD-SPEED Kerala Programme – Construction of flyover at Palarivattom Request for advance payment – Sanctioned – Orders issued”. The probe found that it was this file that Ebrahim Kunju signed and approved for release of mobilisation fund to RDS Project Ltd in violation of the rules.  

“This is the same file which former PWD principal secretary T O Sooraj had mentioned as evidence against Kunju,” an officer said.

Vigilance had the supporting statement of  fourth accused in the case Sooraj who had given a statement that it was as per the directive and order of the then PWD Minister Ebrahim Kunju that he sanctioned A8.5 crore as mobilisation fund to the contractor.

The team also collected the details pertaining to IT probe into the alleged unaccounted money transaction made by Kunju using the bank account of a daily run by IUML. Vigilance officials said that they suspect the fund transacted by Kunju was the kickback amount which he received in Palarivattom flyover deal.

