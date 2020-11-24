LDF manifesto lays stress on social security, promises universal pension

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Democratic Front in its election manifesto released on Monday has promised to bring every citizen above 60 years under the social security pension scheme and also raise the monthly pension from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 from January 2021.

The manifesto stated that the local body poll results will be the people’s mandate against the BJP-Congress conspiracy to destroy the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The promise to universalise social security pension is viewed as a continuation of the front’s sustained efforts to make inroads into poor families through welfare programmes. During the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government’s tenure, the number of beneficiaries under the scheme rose to 56 lakh from 33 lakh and the monthly pension has more than doubled from `600.

The manifesto also promises to create ten lakh job opportunities — five lakh each in agriculture and MSME sectors -- under the initiative of local self-government institutions. Aimed at wooing the poor and middle class workers, the LDF has also promised internet connectivity in all households, computers in all classrooms of public schools besides doubling the number of doctors and health workers in community health centres.

The manifesto, however, does not focus on the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi, the free health insurance scheme for the poor, except a vague reference that it would be made more effective. It has also promised to effectively distribute the Covid-19 vaccine. It has also lays stress on total sanitisation, promising that municipalities and municipal corporations will spend Rs 2,500 crore in the next five years to achieve the goal.The manifesto promises to expand the Kudumbashree women empowerment programme, adding more workers, up to 50 lakh, from the present 44 lakh. Besides, its annual budget provision of Rs 250 crore will be doubled.