STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thrissur Pooram chief organiser Madhavankutty dies

 Prof M Madhavankutty, 78, who dedicated his life to highlight Thrissur Pooram as the cultural heritage of Kerala, died at his residence here on Saturday.

Published: 29th November 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Prof M Madhavankutty, 78, who dedicated his life to highlight Thrissur Pooram as the cultural heritage of Kerala, died at his residence here on Saturday. Madhavankutty had served as the chief organiser of Thrissur Pooram for 42 years and had been the secretary of Thiruvambady Devaswom for the past 42 years.

Born in the Mannath family, one of the 10 Nair families in Thrissur having traditional rights to serve Vadakkumnathan Temple, Madhavankutty completed his education at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College and Kozhikode Devagiri College. His parents Mannath Parvathy Amma and Korandattil Madhava Menon were teachers.

Maintaining good relationship with all political leaders, he ensured the participation of all sections of society in the festival.He retired as the head of mathematics department of Aluva UC College in 1997. He is survived by wife Pullatt Rathidevi and daughter Sreedevi (chartered accountant at Bharat Petroleum). The cremation was held on Saturday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur Pooram
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp