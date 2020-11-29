Thrissur Pooram chief organiser Madhavankutty dies

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Prof M Madhavankutty, 78, who dedicated his life to highlight Thrissur Pooram as the cultural heritage of Kerala, died at his residence here on Saturday. Madhavankutty had served as the chief organiser of Thrissur Pooram for 42 years and had been the secretary of Thiruvambady Devaswom for the past 42 years.

Born in the Mannath family, one of the 10 Nair families in Thrissur having traditional rights to serve Vadakkumnathan Temple, Madhavankutty completed his education at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College and Kozhikode Devagiri College. His parents Mannath Parvathy Amma and Korandattil Madhava Menon were teachers.

Maintaining good relationship with all political leaders, he ensured the participation of all sections of society in the festival.He retired as the head of mathematics department of Aluva UC College in 1997. He is survived by wife Pullatt Rathidevi and daughter Sreedevi (chartered accountant at Bharat Petroleum). The cremation was held on Saturday evening.