10-year-old girl dies of snakebite in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 10-year-old girl died after being bitten by a snake on Sunday morning while she was asleep in her home in Kollam. The minor has been identified as Adithya, daughter of Pathanapuram native Rajeev and Sindhu. She was a fifth standard student of Mancode school.

Adithya was asleep along with her parents when the snake crawled in and bit her during the wee hours of Saturday.

The girl was first taken to a nearby Primary Health Centre here in Pathanapuram after she complained of restlessness and then to the taluk hospital, where the parents were informed that the child was bitten by a snake.

As her condition deteriorated, she was later admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvalla, where she died.