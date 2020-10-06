Tunnel project: Hurdles aplenty to implement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Public Works Department has launched the works for the 6.9-km long Anakkampoyil - Kalladi - Meppadi tunnel road, the project is expected to be timeconsuming as the project needs clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The government aims to complete the `658-crore project in three years but it will be an uphill task to obtain environment clearance as the tunnel passes through an ecologically fragile area.

“We have roped in the Konkan Railway Corporation to prepare a detailed project report which will be ready in three months. They will complete the proceeding to obtain environmental clearance from the environment ministry,” said an officer at the PWD minister’s office.

“The tunnel passes through Meppadi close to Kuthumala which is a landslide-prone area. So they will have to conduct an environmental impact study. Tests should be conducted to ensure the stability of the land. We have accorded permission to the PWD to conduct a survey for the project,” said a forest officer.