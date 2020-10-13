5,199 health workers infected by Covid in Kerala so far

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 5,199 health workers have contracted Covid-19 in the state till Monday. Though the health department had earlier cited reasons like improper use of personal protective equipment kits and flouting of advisories like social distancing, frequent hand washing and others for the spread, health workers said that it’s the prevalence of community transmission that results in the widespread infection among health workers.

On Monday, the state reported 5,930 fresh Covid cases. Of the infected, 4,767 were contact cases, 195 were cases of unknown source of infection, 195 were health workers and 134 were returnees. Twenty-two deaths were confirmed as due to Covid, taking the total tally to 1,025. Meanwhile, 7,836 people recovered on the day. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 94,388 and total recoveries reached 1,99,634.