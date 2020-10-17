V K Jayaraj Potti selected as Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple chief priest after draw of lots

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: V K Jayaraj potti of Thrissur Kodunagallur Varikkattu Madom has been selected as Sabarimala chief priest (Melsanthi) through a lengthy process that culminated in the draw of lots at Sabrimala Ayyappa Temple on Saturday morning.

M N Rejikumar of Angamaly Kidangoor Mylakkodathu Mana will serve as the Malikappuram melsanthi for the next one year.

The annual selection of chief priests was completed with the draw of lots at Sabarimala on Saturday.

Kaushik K Varma, a child from the Pandalam royal family took the lot for the selection of Sabarimala Melsanthi while, Hrishikesh Varma, also from the royal family performed the draw of lots for selecting Malikappuram Melsanthi.

Jayaraj Potti, who had served as the Malikappuram Melsanthi in 2005-6 said the selection at the time of pandemic is a big blessing from Lord Ayyappa.

Jayaraj Potti said he will pray and seek blessings from Lord Ayyappa to save the world from Covid 19.

The 50-year-old priest had served as the chief priest of Jalahalli Ayyappa temple in Bengaluru from 2018 to 2020 January.

After that he was serving as the chief priest of Narayanathu Mahavishnu Temple near Chalakkudy when the call to serve Lord Ayyappa came.

The Sabarimala Thantri is not allowed to leave the temple till the one year term ends.

“Though the present restrictions allow only 1,000 pilgrims to offer prayers at Sabarimala during the festival season, I am hopeful that the situation will improve and the government will give relaxation,” he said.

Jayaraj Potti had learnt the rituals and pooja practices at Thantra Mandala Vidya Peedom and under Mekkad Brahmadattan Namboothiri, a tantric scholar.

M N Reji Kumar

Meanwhile, M N Reji Kumar, known as Janardanan Namboothiri, had reached the final list of nine priests in the selection process of Sabarimala Melsanthi during the past three years.

He is the chief priest of Kalady Manikya Mangalam Bhagavathy temple.

The 45-year-old preist had studied B A History at Airapuram Sree Sankara Vidyapeedom College and had served as the priest of the Ayyappa temple in Sri Lanka for five years from 2003.

He was selected to the post by former Sabarimala thantri, the late Kandararu Maheswaru.