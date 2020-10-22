Prosecution to move Kerala High Court today to transfer trial

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The prosecution will file a petition at the Kerala High Court on Thursday seeking to transfer the trial in the sensational actor abduction case to another court. The prosecution on Wednesday informed this to the Additional Special Sessions Court which has been holding trial in the case of abducting and raping a leading actor in a moving vehicle in February 2017.

On October 15, the special public prosecutor had filed a petition at the special court stating that the trial should be adjourned as he wanted to approach the High Court with the plea to transfer the case to another court. As per reports, in the petition, the special prosecutor cited that justice will be denied to the victim if the trial continues in the current court, terming it as biased.

After Thursday, there were four postings in the case and the special public prosecutor did not turn up for none of them, as per the court diary. On Friday and Wednesday, witnesses were summoned but they could not be examined as the special public prosecutor was not present. On Wednesday, eight witnesses were summoned of whom seven appeared. One witness could not reach the court due to Covid-19.

“The learned counsel who appeared for the Special Public Prosecutor submitted that the petition seeking the transfer of the case has not been filed at the Kerala High Court so far, but it will be filed by Thursday. He also submitted that they are not ready to examine the witnesses present,” the court diary stated.