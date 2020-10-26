Stay in KSRTC sleeper bus for Rs 100 in Munnar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC is likely to roll out its sleeper bus facility for tourists visiting Munnar by next month. Two deluxe buses converted into sleepers with 16 berths each will be stationed at the Munnar depot.

Each bed will cost Rs 100 from 6pm till noon the next day and the customer will have to pay an amount equivalent to the rent as security deposit.

A tourist group can book an entire sleeper bus. KSRTC has renovated the toilet complex in the depot so that customers can use it.

It has also decided to tie-up with nearby restaurants to provide food in the bus.

“We will appoint two casual workers for cleaning the toilet and the buses, besides managing their luggage and buying them food,” said KSRTC chairman Biju Prabhakar.

The buses will be disinfected after the occupants move out, he added. The sleeper slots can be booked through mnr@kerala.gov.in or over phone: 9447813851, 04865230201. To promote business, KSRTC is also allowing booking by agents on 10% commission.

KSRTC first launched sleeper buses for its crew after they complained of poor facilities while waiting for passengers at the airport during lockdown.