STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Stay in KSRTC sleeper bus for Rs 100 in Munnar

The KSRTC is likely to roll out its sleeper bus facility for tourists visiting  Munnar by next month.

Published: 26th October 2020 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

The interior of the air-conditioned KSRTC sleeper bus at Munnar depot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC is likely to roll out its sleeper bus facility for tourists visiting  Munnar by next month. Two deluxe buses converted into sleepers with 16 berths each will be stationed at the Munnar depot.

Each bed will cost Rs 100 from 6pm till noon the next day and the customer will have to pay an amount equivalent to the rent as security deposit.

A tourist group can book an entire sleeper bus. KSRTC has renovated the toilet complex in the depot so that customers can use it. 

It has also decided to tie-up with nearby restaurants to provide food in the bus.

“We will appoint two casual workers for cleaning the toilet and the buses, besides managing their luggage and buying them food,” said KSRTC chairman Biju Prabhakar.

The buses will be disinfected after the occupants move out, he added.  The sleeper slots can be booked through mnr@kerala.gov.in or over phone: 9447813851, 04865230201. To promote business, KSRTC is also allowing booking by agents on 10%  commission. 

KSRTC first launched sleeper buses for its crew after they complained of poor facilities while waiting for passengers at the airport during lockdown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC buses KSRTC
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp