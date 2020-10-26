STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Women to be appointed as home guards in Fire and Rescue Services: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The state government has also implemented several projects related to women empowerment, Pinarayi said in his post. 

Published: 26th October 2020 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : For the first time in the history of the state, women will be appointed as home guards in Fire and Rescue Services, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post on Sunday. He said a government order was issued and there will be 30% reservation for women as guards in Fire and Rescue Services.

The state government has also implemented several projects related to women empowerment, Pinarayi said in his post. The Home Department had issued an order based on the recommendation of DGP (Fire and Rescue services) R Sreelekha.

Earlier, the appointment of home guards was only reserved for male candidates who had retired from police, Fire Force, Excise, Forest and Central Defense Forces. Sreelekha’s recommendation was submitted to the Home Department on July 1.  

As per the recommendation, the government should consider at least 30% reservation for women as many women who have retired from services are willing to work as home guards on a daily wage basis. 

As per the government’s norm, people who have physical fitness even after retirement from the service could work as home guards. Earlier, the government had also set the maximum strength of home guards to 3,000. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Sreelekha Pinarayi vijayan Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp