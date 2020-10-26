Women to be appointed as home guards in Fire and Rescue Services: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : For the first time in the history of the state, women will be appointed as home guards in Fire and Rescue Services, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post on Sunday. He said a government order was issued and there will be 30% reservation for women as guards in Fire and Rescue Services.

The state government has also implemented several projects related to women empowerment, Pinarayi said in his post. The Home Department had issued an order based on the recommendation of DGP (Fire and Rescue services) R Sreelekha.

Earlier, the appointment of home guards was only reserved for male candidates who had retired from police, Fire Force, Excise, Forest and Central Defense Forces. Sreelekha’s recommendation was submitted to the Home Department on July 1.

As per the recommendation, the government should consider at least 30% reservation for women as many women who have retired from services are willing to work as home guards on a daily wage basis.

As per the government’s norm, people who have physical fitness even after retirement from the service could work as home guards. Earlier, the government had also set the maximum strength of home guards to 3,000.