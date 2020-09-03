Fake signatures of Pinarayi Vijayan used to ratify files when he went to US, alleges BJP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP spokesperson Sandeep Warrier has alleged that when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan went to the US for treatment, fake signatures of him were used to ratify important files.

Talking to reporters at the BJP state committee office here on Thursday, Warrier produced documents pertaining to the Malayalam Language Day celebrations which were allegedly signed by Pinarayi's impostor. He also demanded that the Chief Minister immediately step down as he has no moral right to be in office.

Warrier said Pinarayi was in the US for his medical treatment in 2018 during September 2-23 but the file was purportedly signed on September 9. He recalled that during former Chief Minister K Karunakaran’s tenure, the norm was that the then Chief Secretary would sign it, writing “with the knowledge of the Chief Minister” under the signature. This has been practised by successive Chief Ministers.

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for treatment at Mayo Clinic in the US during this period and came back by the end of the month. It is not a digital signature either. Was it his former principal secretary M Sivasankar and Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the gold smuggling case, who faked Pinarayi's signature? I am wondering whether the CPM had deputed someone else to fake the Chief Minister's signature," said Warrier, raising the documents of the file before the media.

He went to the extent of alleging that the state was not ruled by Pinarayi Vijayan, but by an impostor since 2016. The BJP spokesperson recalled that Pinarayi's former private secretary M V Jayarajan was removed from office after this incident. He demanded that all the files pertaining to the CMO during the last four-and-a-half years should be brought under scrutiny, including the digital files and also sought clarification from the Chief Minister.