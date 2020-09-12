Balabhaskar’s death: CBI to soon record statement of musician Stephen Devassy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI will soon record the statement of musician Stephen Devassy in connection with the death of violinist Balabhaskar, who died in a car accident in October 2018.The sleuths have asked Stephen to appear at the CBI office in Thiruvananthapuram as soon as possible. However, the musician sought some time as he is currently in quarantine. “The CBI called me up. I sought some time so that I could appear at the office before September 20,” he told TNIE.

The CBI decided to record Stephen’s statement as he was present in the hospital when Balabhaskar was admitted there after the accident. He was also included in several music events along with Balabhaskar. Moreover, since Balabhaskar’s former associates Prakashan Thampi and Vishnu Somasundaram were present in all the musical events, CBI will ask Stephen about the relationship between Balabhaskar and the duo.

The CBI is likely to conduct polygraph tests on Thampi, Vishnu, Balabhaskar’s driver Arjun and eyewitness Kalabhavan Soby next week. CBI DySP (Thiruvananthapuram unit) T P Anandakrishnan is leading the probe.