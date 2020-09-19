STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Opposition leader Chennithala flays CPM state chief for raking up 'communal sentiments'

Even as the Youth Congress protests against Jaleel continued for the eighth day, Chennithala alleged that the CPM has evolved into a political party which comes out with blatant communal statements

Published: 19th September 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is raking up communal sentiments as he is apprehensive of his son Bineesh Kodiyeri being arrested by the central agencies probing the Bengaluru drug case. Kodiyeri is also deliberately trying to divert attention from the gold smuggling case, added Chennithala.

Talking to reporters at his official residence at Cantonment House here on Saturday, Chennithala reiterated that the Opposition will not stop their statewide protest until higher education minister K T Jaleel resigns.

Even as the Youth Congress protests against Jaleel continued for the eighth consecutive day, Chennithala alleged that the CPM has evolved into a political party which comes out with blatant communal statements. He maintained that a stage has come where there is no other way before the LDF government but to step down as it has been infected with maggots and is stinking.

Chennithala emphasized that even though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had warned that the Opposition’s protests would be suppressed with an iron fist, they are not going to be cowed down by police pressure.

“The LDF government is like a sinking ship. This is the worst government which has ever ruled the state. Why is Pinarayi showing aversion against the Opposition’s protests where Sir CP’s ghosts have caught him? When they were in Opposition, they laid siege to the Secretariat citing the solar scam, hurled stones against Oommen Chandy and now these same people have put on the garb of angels,” said Chennithala.

The other day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had condemned the youth organizations' protest and warned of taking legal action against the Youth Congress state leadership. Reacting to this, Chennithala claimed that Pinarayi’s warning to the protesters will only enable the UDF to bounce back. He demanded to know who had given permission to the police to bash up protesters on their heads causing serious injuries to the youth leaders.

A day after Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty MP had insisted that the UDF’s opponent is the LDF and not the BJP, Chennithala alleged that the CPM has been backing the BJP which is a dangerous move.

“Pinarayi had won the elections from Dharmadam with the aid of the BJP. The Congress has never sought the help of the BJP which I can admit with my head held high. Our fight is against the CPM which we will continue until the LDF government and Jaleel resign. Pinarayi’s claim of the Opposition hatching Co-Le-B alliance has become so stale,” added Chennithala.

The UDF will be holding a Secretariat and collectorate march on Tuesday demanding the resignation of the LDF government and the tainted Jaleel.

'Minimal' COVID-19 tests

Chennithala also alleged that the LDF government has been deliberately undertaking minimal COVID-19 tests. He said health authorities are doing 50,000 COVID-19 tests only on some days and it should be increased to one lakh tests per day. Chennithala demanded to know from Pinarayi why the number of tests was not being increased.

Ramesh Chennithala Kodiyeri Balakrishnan KT Jaleel
