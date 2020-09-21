STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more arrested over assault of minor Dalit girl in Palakkad

The duo was later remanded in custoday after being produced before the magistrate on Sunday.

Published: 21st September 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 04:11 AM

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Hemambika Nagar police on Sunday arrested two more persons in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old Dalit girl at Akkathethara near Malampuzha . 

Rajeevan, 46, employed with Dhoni farm of  Kerala Livestock Development Board and son of Babu of Panur, Kannur, and Ratheesh,42, of Kunnukad in Akkathethara,  are those arrested, police said. 

The duo was later remanded in custoday after being produced before the magistrate on Sunday.According to the officers, the arrest of Anthony, who took the girl to Vellore, was recorded on Friday and a case was booked against Rajeevan and Ratheesh on Saturday. All the three persons have been booked under the Pocso Act, with the Child Welfare Committee also lodging a complaint against the three persons. 

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress and the BJP have alleged that the Hemambika police are trying to bail out Ratheesh, who is a local DYFI leader, from the case. The police are under pressure to protect the accused, it was alleged.” The district police chief should personally monitor the case, said Vinod Cherad, district general secretary, Youth Congress.

The BJP activists took out a march to the Hemambika Nagar police station on Sunday evening demanding justice to the Dalit girl and deterrent punishment to the perpetrators.  C Krishnakumar, state general secretary,  BJP, said  police are under immense pressure to leave out the name of the local CPM leader, who is the secretary of a society, from the list of accused in the case. According to him, the CPM leaders are engaged in efforts to get the girl and her mother to withdraw the complaint by exerting pressure.

