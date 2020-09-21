Mother offers to 'sell' all her organs to pay hospital bills of her children in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 'Mother's organs (heart included) for sale, to help pay for children's medical care and pay off debts' read the signboard they held.

Along the busy stretch of Container Road at Mulavukad stood a mother, shepherding her five children from the rain.

Drenched in the incessant downpour, Shanthi S, a resident of Varappuzha and native of Malappuram, had set up a makeshift tent on Sunday night, in a last-ditch effort to seek help.

Shanthi, who is facing a severe financial crisis with three of her children going through major health complications, was forced to resort to this measure as she was unable to pay bills.

"We have been staying here at a rented house for long. Things have come to such a pitiable state that we are unable to pay our rent. Three of my children have serious health complications and are unable to work. We have sought the help of kind-hearted people to settle debts of around Rs 20 lakh. All doors have been closed on our faces, and we can’t go on more like this," wept Shanthi.

Her eldest son, 25-year-old Rajesh, met with an accident a few months ago and underwent a brain surgery, and younger son, 23-year-old Renjith, developed a tumour in his stomach which was removed through surgery recently.

21-year-old Sajith used to work at a movie theatre, but lost his job with the onset of Covid-19.

Her 11-year-old daughter met with an accident recently and requires neurosurgery and one child is still in school.

"I used to work as a driving instructor. However, with Covid, I lost my job and have been unable to find a source of income since then. My husband had left us long back. I need the money desperately to save my daughter's life," said Shanthi.

After the intervention of police officials and people who gathered on the scene, she was shifted to Mulavukad police station on Monday morning itself. From there, she subsequently went back to her rented house, after reassurances from the Ernakulam District Collector and other officials.

"They will remain in the same rented house for five more months. Rent will be given by the Lions Club, Paravoor. The Scheduled Castes Department has been tasked to check whether the family is eligible to be considered for a housing scheme under the government's LIFE mission," said Collector S Suhas.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K K Shailaja also assured her that she would look into the hospital expenses.

V D Satheeshan, MLA, who had intervened and helped them with the assistance of around Rs 2 lakh for the surgery of her oldest son earlier, had also assured that they would be rehabilitated under the Punarjani scheme.