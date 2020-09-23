STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

E-challan will reduce complaints on traffic rule enforcement: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated e-challan, a device that will allow people booked for traffic offences to pay the fine digitally.

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated e-challan, a device that will allow people booked for traffic offences to pay the fine digitally. In the first phase, the device will be used for traffic enforcement in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kollam and Thrissur. Terming the device a necessity of the changed situation, the chief minister said it will address some of the complaints of the public regarding traffic enforcement, while ensuring transparency.

Using the device, which is linked to the national motor vehicle database, police officers can verify the license and registration of the vehicle on the spot. Those booked for violations can pay the fine using credit and debit cards or internet banking methods. Cases where people refuse to pay the fine will be transferred to virtual courts. The e-treasury facility can be used to pay the fine announced by the virtual court.

The chief minister also suggested that the public be given more time to pay the fine if they do not have the amount when booked. Vehicle inspection will become more transparent as the photos and videos of the violation will be made available using the device.The National Informatics Centre developed the software for the device. The project has been rolled out in association with Federal Bank and the treasury department.

‘Integrated traffic management system to be implemented soon’Meanwhile, the chief minister said the state will soon implement the integrated traffic management system. It involves surveillance of roads and major junctions across the state using around 3,000 cameras, including the automatic number plate recognition camera. The live visuals will be monitored by a central control room that will give instructions to enforcement and health agencies to deal with emergencies. “The integrated traffic management system will revolutionise policing in the state,” he added.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan e-challan
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp