E-challan will reduce complaints on traffic rule enforcement: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated e-challan, a device that will allow people booked for traffic offences to pay the fine digitally. In the first phase, the device will be used for traffic enforcement in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kollam and Thrissur. Terming the device a necessity of the changed situation, the chief minister said it will address some of the complaints of the public regarding traffic enforcement, while ensuring transparency.

Using the device, which is linked to the national motor vehicle database, police officers can verify the license and registration of the vehicle on the spot. Those booked for violations can pay the fine using credit and debit cards or internet banking methods. Cases where people refuse to pay the fine will be transferred to virtual courts. The e-treasury facility can be used to pay the fine announced by the virtual court.

The chief minister also suggested that the public be given more time to pay the fine if they do not have the amount when booked. Vehicle inspection will become more transparent as the photos and videos of the violation will be made available using the device.The National Informatics Centre developed the software for the device. The project has been rolled out in association with Federal Bank and the treasury department.

‘Integrated traffic management system to be implemented soon’Meanwhile, the chief minister said the state will soon implement the integrated traffic management system. It involves surveillance of roads and major junctions across the state using around 3,000 cameras, including the automatic number plate recognition camera. The live visuals will be monitored by a central control room that will give instructions to enforcement and health agencies to deal with emergencies. “The integrated traffic management system will revolutionise policing in the state,” he added.