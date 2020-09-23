UDF convener writes to Yechury seeking removal of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF convener Benny Behanan has written a letter to CPM general secretary Sitram Yechury urging him to remove Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from office.

He maintained that since the Chief Minister's Office has come under a cloud of smoke, it is inappropriate for Pinarayi to continue in office. It should be recalled that Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala too had shot off a similar letter to Yechury last month with the same request.

Behanan highlighted that the allegations against the CMO are serious, with a few officials being summoned by the National Investigation Agency. He said the CMO cannot run away from the allegations and Pinarayi should step down and cooperate with the probe.

"Apart from higher education minister K T Jaleel, a few more ministers’ children have also come under a cloud of smoke. Those CPM leaders and ministers who have brought shame to the party should not be allowed to remain in office. It should be recalled that CPM leaders are known for their fight against corruption," said Behanan in the letter.