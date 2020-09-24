STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

DPR for Kozhikode-Wayanad road tunnel to be ready within 3 months

  The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has initiated a technical study for the proposed multi-crore road tunnel connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Published: 24th September 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Local people make a wooden bridge at Maripuzha, Anakkampoyil, in Kozhikode for the team of officials carrying out the survey on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has initiated a technical study for the proposed multi-crore road tunnel connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad. Planned from Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode to Meppadi in Wayanad, the proposed road is 7.82km long, 6.9km of which will pass through the tunnel.

Accompanied by Public Works Department (PWD) officials, a team of technical experts from KRCL visited the site where the tunnel would end — Kalladi near Meppadi — on Wednesday to identify areas within the forest. The team visited the starting point, Swargamkunnu near Anakkampoyil, on Tuesday. KRCL, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the project, is expected to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) within three months. 

“An application has been submitted to the forest department for conducting a survey at Maripuzha, a forested area in Kozhikode. Once the exact starting and end points are decided, the survey process will begin,” said PWD Executive Engineer K Vinayaraj.

Thiruvambady MLA George M Thomas said the state government has already given administrative sanction for the release of Rs 658 crore for the project which will be funded by KIIFB. The construction, expected to be completed within 34 months, will follow an engineering model that ensures protection from landslides, he said. 

Tunnel route to be 30km shorter than road via Thamarassery ghat

Kozhikode: Set to be an alternative to the daunting Thamarassery ghat road, the subterranean road would be 30-km shorter. Approach roads and a 70-metre bridge over the Iranjipuzha river are part of the project. Two teams of KRCL, comprising eight experts, are working on the field for survey activities and soil investigation. The teams will camp in the region to complete the study within two months. KRCL has already submitted four alignments for the two-lane under pass. A feasible alignment would be selected after getting the technical study report. The chief minister will officially launch the project on October 5 as part of the government’s 100-day action plan. The CM on Wednesday termed the project important. “The Thamarassery ghat road is teeming with traffic and is vulnerable during the rainy season. An alternative road is the only solution. Once KRCL submits its report, necessary steps will be taken,” he said.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konkan Railway Kozhikode Wayanad
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp