Kerala man gets life term, Rs 2.10 lakh fine for joining Islamic State and waging war in Iraq

In 2015, Subahani reached Iraq via Turkey and joined IS. He was trained and deployed at the war front in Mosul. He later decided to return after seeing his colleague die in the war.

Published: 28th September 2020 02:41 PM

Subahani Haja Moideen

Subahani Haja Moideen being taken to jail. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.10 lakh to Keralite Subahani Haja Moideen who went to Iraq and returned after waging war for the Islamic State (IS).

The Thodupuzha, Idukki, native was found guilty under sections 120(b) and 125 of IPC, and sections 20, 38 and 30 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

This is one of the first cases in Kerala in which an accused was charged under section 125 of IPC for waging war against an Asiatic power in alliance with India. In 2015, Subahani reached Iraq via Turkey and joined IS. He was trained and deployed at the war front in Mosul.

He later decided to return after seeing his colleague die in the war and reached Kerala in September 2015. He was arrested by the NIA when a group named Ansarul Khilafha Kerala was busted in Kanakamala in Kannur district.

Subahani was granted life imprisonment and Rs one lakh under section 20 of the UAPA for being a member of a terrorist group. For waging war against Iraq, he was granted seven years imprisonment and Rs one lakh fine under section 125 of the IPC.

Under section 120 (b) of IPC, he was awarded a sentence of seven years imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine. Under UAPA section 38 and 39, he was ordered to undergo imprisonment for seven years each with no fine. All the sentences will run concurrently.

The court also appreciated investigation officer AP Shoukat Ali, NIA senior prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta and defence counsel V T Raghunath.

