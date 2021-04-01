STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tailor-made campaigns for target segments: Anil Antony

We have two major war rooms functioning in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Published: 01st April 2021 02:30 AM

Anil K Antony Congress national  coordinator, social media & digital  communications

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

What are your main resources on the digital war front? 

We have two major war rooms functioning in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. Besides, each district has miniature war rooms. Only a handful of people are working in major war rooms while thousands of volunteers are chipping in from inside and outside the country. We have classified them as visualisers, content writers, media editors etc.

What kind of content is likely in the last leg of the campaign? 

Localised campaign materials are being looked into. Tailor-made campaigns based on the UDF manifesto will be delivered to various target segments like women, fisherfolk, youth and farmers.

Which social media platforms do Keralites prefer in terms of political content? 

Facebook and WhatsApp. Those in the age group of 18-30 prefer Instagram, but their political leanings swing.

Who is your main digital rival, CPM or BJP?

In the state’s electoral politics, the direct fight is between the Congress and the CPM. The same applies to the digital platform too. 

What is your limitation compared to the LDF and the NDA?

Budget. We are nowhere near our rivals in monetary allocation for the digital war.

