LDF will win with over 100 seats in this election: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Unlike in the past, where we could not get the upper hand in some of the districts, this time we are well placed to emerge victorious in all the districts, he said.

Published: 06th April 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan | File pic

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan | File pic

By Express News Service

KANNUR: When the results of the 15th assembly election will be announced on May 2, LDF will register a historic victory by winning over 100 seats, said CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. He was speaking to reporters after casting his vote at Kodiyeri Junior Basic School on Wednesday in Kodiyeri.

The LDF has a clear edge in all the districts in the state. Unlike in the past, where we could not get the upper hand in some of the districts, this time we are well placed to emerge victorious in all the districts, he said.

“If the gods have votes, they too would have cast their votes in favour of the LDF,” said Kodiyeri in reply to the question regarding the stand of NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair. Besides staying with the Hindu devotees, the government also had stood with other religions as well, he said.

“BJP will not be able to repeat their win which they had got in 2016 at Nemom. The reaction of Kummanam Rajasekharan, the BJP candidate at Nemom itself shows the frustration of BJP. They have already accepted their defeat at Nemom,” said Kodiyeri. 

LDF has no secret deal with either the BJP or Jamaath-e-Islami, said Kodiyeri.   

