Kerala elections: UDF, LDF can't form govt on their own this time, says BJP's K Surendran

Published: 07th April 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The people have not given a blank cheque to anyone in the assembly elections, BJP state president K Surendran said in Manjeshwar on Wednesday, a day after the voting.

During electioneering, the Chief Minister said the LDF would close the BJP's account opened in Nemom in 2016, Surendran noted. "But the results will show that no political front will be able to govern the state on its own," he added.

The results would prove that Kerala has a strong third alternative, he said. "Three-cornered contests were seen across the state and the NDA will make considerable gains in terms of seats and vote share," he said.

The LDF and the UDF faced the election with the support of communal forces, he alleged. "They will have to answer to the public today or tomorrow," he said.

In Manjeshwar, the SDPI publicly announced its support to the UDF, Surendran said. But in several other constituencies, the organisation supported the LDF, he alleged. "Both the fronts were running around for Muslim votes," he said.

He said the BJP would win in Kasaragod and Manjeshwar constituencies. He alleged that the Chief Minister was behind the conspiracy to unleash violence in Kazhakootam in Thiruvananthapuram district. The CPM unleashed widespread violence across the state after the election, he alleged.

Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran shed crocodile tears for slain Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal, he said. "He sought votes from the CPM which indulged in political killings. Can Mullappally stoop so low?" Surendran added.

