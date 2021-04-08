STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IUML worker's murder: Bloodshed, violence return to Kannur

Chokli police have arrested CPM worker Shinos in connection with the murder.

People gather in front of the CPM local committee office at Peringathur which was set on fire allegedly by Muslim League workers.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Muslim League supporter dies in CPM gang’s attack, brother suffers injuries; cops arrest 1, identify 11 others.In retaliation, mob vandalises CPM offices, shops of party sympathisers; UDF alleges murder was planned

Violence  erupted in Kannur on Wednesday after a Muslim League supporter was allegedly killed by CPM men at Pullukkara near Koothuparamba on Tuesday night, evoking scary memories from the not-so-distant past in the political history of the district.

The deceased is Mansoor, 21, son of Musthafa. A gang of 20 CPM workers hacked and hurled bombs at Mansoor and his brother Muhasin — a League member. He too was seriously injured in the attack and was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. Chokli police have arrested CPM worker Shinos in connection with the murder.

On Wednesday, an agitated group of people returning from the burial of Mansoor, vandalised CPM’s branch and local committee offices and shops of party sympathisers in Peringathur town. CPM branch committee office at Keezhmadam too was attacked.The police deployed a big number of officers to bring the situation under control.

Mansoor was hacked around 8pm on Tuesday. The attackers barged into the house of Musthafa, dragged Muhasin out and started attacking him. As Mansoor tried to stop them, the assailants attacked him as well.To scare away the people who tried to intervene, the assailants hurled bombs. Autopsy report said Mansoor died due to bleeding from injuries caused by the bomb attack.

Mansoor | Express

“The assailants dragged my son out of our house and killed him in front of my eyes,” said Musthafa. “Our area is not known for political violence. There were no serious incidents to lead to such a cruel act,” he said.  

It is said the incident was the continuation of a minor clash between the workers of IUML and CPM in connection with polling.  Terming the murder unfortunate, CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan said IUML workers triggered the incident as they beat up a polling agent and another CPM activist when they brought a senior citizen to a booth at Mukkile Peedika for voting.  “That was the beginning,” Jayarajan told reporters in Kannur. 

Congress state chief Mullappally Ramachandran said the attackwas a planned one.  The murder happened at a time when the chief minister was camping in Kannur. Pinarayi Vijayan should answer 

Top city cop: Political vengeance led to Mansoor’s murder, special team to probe

“Muhasin said a gang of 20 CPM workers had come in search of him.  “It was so sudden and unexpected, but they attacked me after confirming my name. As I was being attacked, Mansoor tried to protect me. They hacked him too,” said Muhasin.Kannur City Police Commissioner R Ilango said: “It is a political vengeance that led to the murder.” While visiting the crime scene on Wednesday, he said the police have already taken one person into custody and identified 11 others who are suspected to be involved in this incident.

“The police will investigate the family’s allegation that the attack was a planned one,” said Ilango. He added a special investigation team would be formed to probe the murder, he said. The police have also taken into custody four bikes and a sword, which was used to hack the brothers.  To add to the CPM’s embarrassment, Jain Raj, son of the party’s state committee member P Jayarajan, wrote “Irannu vangunnath seelamayipoyi” (it has become a habit to beg for things) in a Facebook post.

After the post went viral and evoked criticism, Jayarajan himself stepped in and denounced the post. “I have seen reports on my son’s FB post in television channels. I am not sure about the circumstances in which he had posted it. But if it is in connection with the Panur incident, I do not agree with it. When such unfortunate incidents take place, party supporters should indulge in activities which would bring peace into the area,” Jayarajan wrote in another FB post.

8pm on Tuesday: Attackers barge into the house of Mansoor at Pullukkara

  • Mansoor’s brother too suffered injuries in the attack. He is recovering in hospital
  • To add to the CPM’s embar-rassment, Jain Raj, son of P Jayarajan, wrote “Irannu vangunnath seelamayipoyi” (begging for it has become a habit) in a Facebook post
