One year of COVID-19: Kerala’s pandemic fight in tatters as second wave overpowers state

On Friday, the state’s health system was stretched further when the daily case count rose to 10,031, taking the total number of patients to 69,868. The test positivity rate (TPR) touched 14.80%. 

Published: 17th April 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers the first dose of vaccine to an elderly woman in an autorickshaw stationed outside Govt LP school, Kariyam, T’Puram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A lack of politically-driven machinery and funds to make necessary resources available to contain the aggressive second wave of Covid-19 is likely to derail the containment efforts of the state.

According to experts, the TPR is likely to reach new highs in the next two weeks and cases are likely to double.

They say the state will require more resources to manage the caseload. The state has decided to increase testing.

As per studies, the state has already reported South African, Brazilian and cross-over strains of the coronavirus and a mass vaccination drive is the only practical strategy that could bring any difference to the containment efforts.

However, the shortage of vaccines is going to be a challenge and hence testing, isolation and treatment would be the only ways in front of the state right now.  

Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) state president G S Vijayakrishnan said the state needs to equip hospitals to take on the second wave of the pandemic.

“In 2020, the state had mobilised resources through Covid Brigade and around 900 house surgeons were appointed for Covid duty. Now all these resources are unavailable. The second wave is likely to be more aggressive and a large number of cases are likely to get reported in a short span of time. So the state needs to take immediate measures to mobilise more resources for each district,” said Vijayakrishnan.

He said there needs to be more nursing staff, doctors, lab technicians and resources for effectively managing the second wave.

“With stringent restrictions in place, we used our existing healthcare machinery extensively for managing the first wave, but now the non-Covid care treatment cannot be compromised. There are accident cases, non-Covid emergency care, deliveries which we need to handle,” said Vijayakrishnan. He said that as per guidelines, there is no need of a doctor during vaccination drives.

“The state needs to use the existing resources judiciously to tide over the second wave. Currently, we are using doctors for swab collection which could be easily done by paramedical staff,” said Vijayakrishnan.

‘Fund crunch prime reason for failure of Covid Brigade’

The state is planning to vaccinate around 1.1 crore population in the state.

“We have covered a little more than 35% of the actual target and vaccination needs to be continued in full swing. Every public healthcare institution is vaccinating 100 to 300 beneficiaries daily. We need an average of 50 to 100 doctors and associated healthcare staff in every district,” Vijayakrishnan added.

A senior health official said fund crunch is the prime reason for the failure of Covid Brigade initiative.

“The state is expected to hit the peak in the coming two weeks and it’s high time the state took measures to recruit more healthcare staff to manage the caseload. There is no politically-driven machinery and by the time the new government takes charge, the worst part of the pandemic second wave would be over. We need funds to mobilise resources immediately,” said the official.

Santhosh Kumar S S, Deputy Superintendent (Emergency Medicine), Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, said that making vaccines available irrespective of age bar is the key to survive the aggressive second wave.

“We need more vaccine doses and there is a need to vaccinate a large number of the population in a brief period to curb the severity of the pandemic,” said Santhosh Kumar.  

He said the state should impose restrictions more scientifically than meaninglessly.

“The aim should be to curb superspreader events rather than bringing in time restrictions. There is no point in imposing 9 pm curfews. Instead, the machinery should focus on curbing mass events like marriages, funeral gatherings and other similar events,” he added.

