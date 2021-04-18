Kerala governor asks universities to postpone all offline examinations in view of COVID crisis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday instructed all the Vice-chancellors of the universities in the state to postpone all the offline university examinations which were scheduled from tomorrow in the wake of a steep surge in Covid-19 infection.

The Governor has given the instructions following the request from Shashi Tharoor. "The conduct of examinations during the worsening condition of pandemic is a matter of concern. Following the governor's order, the examinations of Malayalam and Health universities have been postponed. The new dates will be announced later," Tharoor said.