STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

WATCH | Artist recreate songs, unique sounds on ghatam

Forced to stay indoors by the pandemic, Manjoor Unnikrishnan created new sounds on the instrument, writes  Biju E Paul

Published: 18th April 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Many believe ghatam, among the most ancient percussion instruments in India, is suitable only for classical rendition. But Manjoor Unnikrishnan, now based at Pattanakkad in  Cherthala, is proving them wrong by creating new sounds on ghatam. And he is doing covers of famous compositions using the instrument -- a clay pot with a narrow mouth.

The latest in a series of creations by the 50-year-old is the sound of fireworks display. This, along with his other works, has made him a hit on social media. A ghatam player for the past 40 years, Unnikrishnan hit upon the idea of creating new sounds from the instrument just last year, after being forced indoors by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Though I have taken part in musical programmes across the world, I never tried creating a particular sound. Following the lockdown last March, I was rendered jobless. But that inspired me to create something different from the instrument, which lacks an independent identity in musical programmes,” said Unnikrishnan. He first recreated the popular song ‘Kanikanum Neram, Kamala Nethrante’ during Vishu last year. 

“I used seven ghatams each with a different pitch for the two-minute song. Later, I experimented with the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’, ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Rasoole Nin Kanivale’ and several others in connection with various Indian festivals in the past one year,” he said.This Vishu inspired him to go for something different. “I trained myself to replicate the sound of fireworks and recreated the one-minute-long fireworks display held at Dubai Marina.

Though the visuals of the display were used, the entire sound was created using ghatams,” said Unnikrishnan.Coming from a family of music lovers, he started participating in ghatam programmes independently at 16. Later, he joined the RLV College of Music at Tripunithura and is now an ‘A’ grade artist with  Akashvani. He has performed in 22 countries, besides making over 100 albums and playing the ghatam for five films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ghatam Manjoor Unnikrishnan
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp