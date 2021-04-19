COVID-19 spike: Kerala PSC examinations and interviews postponed indefinitely

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) written examinations and interviews scheduled from Tuesday to April 30 in the state have been postponed indefinitely in the wake of a steep surge in COVID-19 cases.

The revised schedule will be announced later. The decision was taken by the PSC chairman on Monday.

On Sunday, all the offline university examinations were postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic in the state.

Calicut University, Kerala University, MG University, Malayalam University, Kalady Sanskrit University, Kerala Technological University and Kerala University of Health Sciences are the varsities that postponed their exams.

“Kerala University is likely to begin the rescheduled exams from May 10. A decision will be made as per the circumstances at the time,” the Controller of Examinations had said.