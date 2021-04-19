T V Scaria who launched popular Kerala umbrella brand 'Popy' dies in Kochi at 82

By Express News Service

KOCHI: T V Scaria, the founder of 'Popy', Kerala's most popular umbrella brand, died here on Monday. He was 82.

Scaria, popularly known as 'St George Baby', was battling cancer and breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi.

Begun as St George Umbrella Mart in Alappuzha by Thayyil Abraham Varghese, alias 'Kuda Vavachan' in 1954, the 'Popy' brand came into existence in 1995 when the Thayyil family split. While Scaria founded Popy Umbrella Mart, his brother Abraham Thayyil launched John Umbrella Mart. The 'Popy' name was inspired by Scaria's youngest son Popy aka Popin who is mentally challenged.

Davis Thayyil, Scaria's eldest son, who is managing the affairs of Popy, took the company to newer heights and milestones including the launch of ‘Nano’ umbrella, which at 16 cm claims to be the world’s smallest. It's no coincidence that the 'Nano' umbrella was launched in 2008, the year when Ratan Tata launched the 'Nano' car.

Scaria is survived by his wife Thankamma Baby, daughters Laly and Daisy and sons Davis and Popy.

The funeral will be held at 11 am on Tuesday at Mar Sleeva Forane Church, Pazhavangadi, Alappuzha.