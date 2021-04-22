STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crowding at vaccination centres a major concern

With a shortage of Covid -19 vaccine being felt in the state, an intense rush has been observed in the vaccination centres across the state thereby exacerbating the crowding situation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a shortage of Covid -19 vaccine being felt in the state, an intense rush has been observed in the vaccination centres across the state thereby exacerbating the crowding situation. This, at a time when the state is going through a second wave of Covid-19, thereby compounding the reasons for the super spread of the disease. Health experts have called for avoiding mass vaccination camps and instead increase the number of camps and centres which can prevent crowding of people.

On Wednesday even as the Jimmy George Stadium, one of the prominent vaccination centres in the capital remained closed, it saw major footfall, with people arriving seeking vaccination. While some of the vaccination centres had to be closed due to non-availability of vaccine, it has put pressure on other centres with people crowding in centres. 

Dr Ajith Bhaskar, state joint secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA)  said that the government should reconsider mass vaccination camps and instead increase the number of camps and reduce the headcount at the centres. “At a time like this, mass vaccination camps are highly risk-prone which can only serve the purpose of accelerating the super spreading situation.

The headcount needs to be limited to at least 200 and vaccinations should be administered on a staggered basis which can avoid any form of crowding. Even if it is for vaccination or testing purposes, mass campaigns at a time when we are caught in the second wave causes an exponential increase in the spread of the disease,” said Dr Ajith. Walk-in vaccination camps have to be called off for now and token-based and appointment-based vaccination system needs to be launched, experts opine. “There should not be a situation where people walk into camps only to be told there is no vaccination, as is happening now. Any form of crowding will increase the spread of the disease,” he added. 

Dr Gopikumar P, state secretary, IMA, said that crowding of vaccination centres needs to be avoided at any cost and the headcount should be limited. “It’s the fear of unavailability of vaccine that has caused this situation where even police have to be called in to implement law and order at the centres. People needn’t be worried about any shortage and even those who are in line for the second dose can rest assured that a delay wouldn’t affect the vaccination in any means. Making the vaccine available in all the hospitals will prevent crowding,” says Dr Gopikumar.

