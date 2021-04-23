STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delay in Covid test results a cause for worry

Even as the state government has gone in for mass testing as the strategy to deal with the Covid crisis, the delay in providing results of the tests has become a major cause of worry.

Published: 23rd April 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the state government has gone in for mass testing as the strategy to deal with the Covid crisis, the delay in providing results of the tests has become a major cause of worry. On account of the delay, those awaiting the results have grown more anxious. Vijayan R of Kozhikode, who had given his samples at a private lab for RT-PCR test on April 15, is yet to get the results. Vijayan, who got himself tested after his brother was confirmed with Covid, spends his days anxiously. 

“Till now, I have not got any intimation from the authorities regarding the status of the tests. Even if we were to call them up, they say that if the result were positive, they will let us know. Why should anyone without symptoms get himself/herself tested, if he/she were to spend the rest of the days in uncertainty and anxiety?” he said. 

Sivadas of Kochi, who had given the samples at the Ernakulam General Hospital, said, “For the past four days, I have isolated myself and the test results have not yet come. One of my colleagues had tested positive last week and I belong to list of primary contacts. I have a 60-year-old mother with comorbidities at home.  I am asymptomatic. But if I get the test results, then I can at least sleep peacefully at night. When I contacted the lab, they said the results are not yet available.”

Jerin Mathew, a software engineer working in a Bengaluru-based private firm, had to postpone his travel due to the delay in getting the test results. “My family,  including two-year-old son, is in Bengaluru and the situation there is getting worse. I wanted to bring them back, but since the results got delayed I can only leave on Saturday after getting the results on Friday,” said Jerin of Cherthala, who got himself tested at a private lab on Monday.  There are over 100-150 labs in the government and private sector combined, for conducting  the RT-PCR test. “A regular RT-PCR test takes around six hours. But depending on the number of samples and the backlog plus the number of machines available in the lab, it might take a while to get the results,” said a health official. 

Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) and Indian Medical Association have come out against the augmented testing. According to the KGMOA,  those with symptoms or belonging to the primary contacts’ list of the infected person alone are required to undergo the Covid tests. 

Health Minister K K Shailaja insisted that augmented testing is the right way to tackle the Covid crisis  in the state. “When mass RT-PCR testing is done, there is difficulty in making available the results of so many people on a single day. The government labs are working overtime and health workers provide the results as fast as they can. Also, priority is given to those requiring test results for foreign travel and surgery,” she said.

