Mutant variants of viruses behind fast-spreading pandemic in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mutant variants of SARSCoV- 2 virus that cause Covid-19 have found to be leading the second wave of pandemic in the state. The results of the samples taken almost a month ago found that over 40 per cent of them contained the presence of three fast-spreading variants - UK variant ( B.1.1.7) , Indian or double mutant variant (B.1.617) and South African variant (B.1.351). According to public health experts, mutant variants have led to the surge as it has happened in other parts of the country.

“A major proportion of the virus circulating in the state must be the mutant variants. In the first sample it was over 40 per cent and three weeks later it must be over 70 per cent,” said Dr K P Aravindan, pathologist and member of the expert panel on Covid-19.

“We need to be extremely careful to prevent the kind of surge we saw in Delhi and Mumbai. Since it is difficult to predict how the situation will turn out, we should be prepared for the worst and be hopeful that it can be managed within our capacity.” he said.

The results of genomics study by CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Interactive Biology found that all districts with the exception of Pathanamthitta have presence of the variants. While the UK variant was the most prevalent of the three, the Indian variant would be fast catching up.

The March data showed that South African variant which can escape the immunity provided by vaccine was found mainly in Palakkad, Kasaragod, Malappuram and Wayanad, while the double mutant was prevalent in Alappuzha and Kottayam. However experts pointed out that the nature of surge will eliminate the differences among districts. “As far as the presence of mutant variants is concerned it is only a mater of time that we cease to see the differences among districts,” said Dr Anish T S, Assistant Professor of Department of Community Medicine, Government M e d i c a l C o l l e g e , Thiruvananthapuram.

Health experts said that mutants would not result in severity of the infection in a patient, but it will lead to more number of patients. There is criticism against the government for not developing capabilities for genetic sequencing and delay in getting the critical data.

“The turn around time of one month has cost us crucial time to make early intervention. We should develop genetic next generation sequencing capabilities which is nothing more than an advanced version of PCR test,” said a health expert. According to Dr Aravindan, the delay in getting the result was owing to the busy schedule of major laboratories which gave priority to samples from Maharashtra and Delhi. Dr Padmanabha Shenoy, an immunologist and a public health expert, said that the state should urgently increase the sample size, decrease the turn around time and study the genetic and epidemiological link.