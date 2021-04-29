Kerala Elections: Guidelines issued for Covid prevention on counting day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued Covid guidelines to be followed on counting day on May 2. District Election Officers (District Collectors) have been designated as Nodal Officers who will ensure that counting centres comply with Covid protocol. They will be assisted by Nodal Health Officers.

Candidates or counting agents will not be allowed entry into the centres unless they undergo RT-PCR test 48 hours prior to the counting day or produce Rapid Antigen negative test result. Those who have received two doses of the Covid vaccine will also be allowed entry. District Election Officers have been asked to make arrangements for RT-PCR or rapid antigen tests for candidates and counting agents.

Candidates have been asked to provide the list of counting agents at least three days before the counting date to the Returning Officer concerned. People will not be allowed to assemble outside the counting centres. The counting halls should have proper air circulation and have windows and exhaust fans.

The counting halls as well as EVM and VVPAT machines should be thoroughly sanitised before and after the counting. The counting tables should be set taking into account the area of the hall. The counting of votes of a constituency should be conducted in three to four halls, each under the supervision of an Assistant Returning Officer.

Thermal scanning will be conducted on entry into the counting hall. Soap and water will be arranged at the entry point. Those showing symptoms of fever or cold should not be allowed entry into the hall, according to the guidelines.

In case counting agents turn Covid positive, candidates will be given the option of replacing them with others. The seating inside the hall should be in adherence to social distancing norms. Besides providing mask, sanitiser, face shield and gloves for counting officials, a sufficient number of PPE kits should be kept in stock for counting agents and candidates.

More AROs should be requisitioned for counting postal votes and separate halls should be earmarked for the purpose if needed. Arrangements should be made for proper disposal of mask, face shield, PPE kit and gloves that are discarded after counting. Dos and Dont’s in the counting hall should be displayed at the entrance. Not more than two people should accompany the winning candidate while receiving the election certificate from the Returning Officer.

Ensuring compliance

Action will be taken against those who violate the guidelines issued by the CEO, under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, IPC Section 188 and the Union Government order dated July 29, 2020, the CEO has warned. The CEO has directed the Principal Secretary (Health), State Police Chief and District Collectors to ensure strict compliance with Covid guidelines.