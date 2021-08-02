STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kasaragod man held in Malaysia five months ago, kin have no clue where he is

When contacted, V Muraleedharan’s staff said the External Affairs Ministry was waiting for a reply from the High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

Published: 02nd August 2021 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Ranjitha Sharma, IPS, who wanted to be a journalist, said she realised she could do more for the people as a police officer.

Shetty, who is not fluent in Malay, could not properly explain himself either and the police were called in. (Express Illustrations)

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARAGOD: A woman in Mangalpady panchayat is cluelessly running around seeking the help of the government to secure the release of her husband arrested in Malaysia five months ago. Malaysian police arrested Madhusudana Shetty (47), a restaurant cook from Kasaragod, from Penang state on February 27.

But his wife Indiravathi came to know of the arrest only on June 11. The very next day, she wrote a letter to the junior minister for external affairs V Muraleedharan seeking legal assistance for her husband. “We have yet to hear from his office,” she said.

When contacted, Muraleedharan’s staff said the External Affairs Ministry was waiting for a reply from the High Commission in Kuala Lumpur. The New Indian Express contacted his friends in Malaysia and they said that the police were not sharing information about Shetty.  

A case of molestation or misunderstanding?

Shetty was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl but his friends in Malaysia said it was a clear case of misunderstanding. “But if he does not get proper legal support, he may end up in prison for up to 20 years,” said said Saleem Kadavallur, a native of Thrissur, who described himself as an intimate friend of Shetty in Malaysia.

Shetty, an expert in making tandoori dishes, was working for a restaurant at Kajang in the coastal state of Selangor for the past two years. Both Shetty and Saleem were sponsored by Moosan, a Malayali and a Malaysian citizen, who runs Moosan Enterprise.

In early February, a common friend invited Shetty to open a restaurant in Penang, another coastal state 380km up north of Selangor. “Shetty was invited to train the cooks of the new restaurant,” said Saleem.
The restaurant opened on February 27. The next day, he was supposed to return to Selangor. But after the restaurant’s inauguration, Shetty partied with his friends till late.

 Around 10 pm, he went to the beach alone. It was an off-bound area because of Covid. At that time, a eight-year-old girl playing on the beach fell down, and Shetty reportedly rushed to her rescue. “We are told that he picked up the girl and was dusting the sand off her clothes when her parents arrived and thought he was harassing her,” said Saleem.

Shetty, who is not fluent in Malay, could not properly explain himself either and the police were called in. He was arrested on the spot.

Later, he was produced before the court through a video call and then remanded in judicial custody. His sponsor Moosan was told that he was frequently shifted from one detention camp to another because of Covid outbreaks. Shetty also contracted Covid. “Now we don’t know where he is. He will need a good lawyer,” said Saleem.

He said the beach was well lit and also had surveillance cameras. “The police could have checked the footage before charging him. Now, only a good lawyer can get him out soon,” he said. Shetty’s wife Indravathi said the intervention of the ministry was absolutely necessary to save him. “Two children and aged ailing parents are solely dependent on him,” she wrote to the minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police Malaysian police
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp