STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Chairman MK Sakeer defends PSC’s actions

The commission can only discharge its duties as per the existing laws, Sakeer told reporters at the PSC headquarters in Pattom.

Published: 05th August 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman MK Sakeer.

Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman MK Sakeer.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the day when the validity of the 493 PSC rank lists ended, Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman MK Sakeer defended the decision not to extend their validity on the ground that the commission went by rules that are binding. He said the validity of the lists ends within three years of  publication. The commission can only discharge its duties as per the existing laws, Sakeer told reporters at the PSC headquarters in Pattom.

Earlier, as news of the PSC chairman’s impending meeting with reporters broke, there was considerable expectation, especially among job seekers, as PSC has lately come under fire from several quarters, including the job aspirants and the Opposition UDF, over its blatant refusal to extend the validity of the rank lists. Defending the decision not to succumb to pressure from the Kerala Administrative Tribunal to extend the Last Grade Servants (various) rank holders rank list, Sakeer said the commission has a certain criterion for filling posts.

“During the Covid pandemic, PSC was able to send advice memo to 30,000 aspirants. This shows the pandemic did not affect its functioning. We  decided to give appointments to the applicants of Kerala Administrative Service on November 1, Kerala Formation Day,” said Sakeer. He said the commission will file an appeal before the Kerala High Court against the Thiruvananthapuram branch of the Administrative Tribunal’s verdict to extend the validity of the LDC(lower division clerk) rank list. 

But he maintained that the commission was not against applicants as 30 lakh applicants are awaiting appointments. He clarified that the commission can’t sideline them as they are relying on the commission to secure a job. The PSC chairman also had some counsel for the PSC job seekers. “Certain job aspirants are confused about the PSC laws. They need to understand them first,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Sakeer PSC
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp