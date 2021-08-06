STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anglo-Indian community to be included in e-district database

The E-Petition was submitted  by the Anglo-Indian Youth Movement Nazareth unit and other organisations in September last year.

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
KOCHI: Students from the Anglo-Indian community have been facing difficulty in availing educational reservation due to non-availability of OBC non-creamy layer certificate (State Education purpose) through the E-District web portal. After several petitions in this regard were submitted before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, directions in this regard were given to Kerala IT Mission from the Land Revenue Commissioner's office.

“Now,  Anglo-Indian students can avail of reservation for professional courses, higher secondary, VHSC, ITI and polytechnic,” said Antony Nilton Remelo, ex-education convener, Anglo-Indian Youth Movement. 

In 2014, the reservation clause for Latin Catholics (LC) and Anglo-Indians were clubbed (2% LC and 1% Anglo-Indians). The clause mentioned LC other than Anglo-Indian category after clubbing. Hence, the 27% reservation for OBC or SEBC could not availed by Anglo-Indian students.

