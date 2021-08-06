Kerala may see two-fold increase in COVID patients in coming days, warns Health Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is likely to witness a two-fold increase in COVID patients or more in the coming days, said Health Minister Veena George in the Assembly. Around 90 per cent of COVID patients are infected with the delta variant which has the potential to spread quickly. With the third wave around the corner and the state yet to fully recover from the second wave, the restrictions cannot be lifted completely, she said.

“The government is of the opinion that easing of restrictions can be allowed fully only after ensuring the safety of the lives of the people. The state will have to pay a heavy price if restrictions are lifted suddenly. Moreover, the restrictions are based on the directions of the Supreme Court,” said the minister in reply to the adjournment motion moved by Congress MLA K Babu.

While moving the notice, Babu said the new set of restrictions are challenging the common sense of the public. “The minister earlier said in the Assembly that the COVID certificate is desirable for people to go for shops and establishments, but when the order was issued by the chief secretary, he made it mandatory. Who should the people in the state trust, he asked. The present restrictions are aimed at slapping fines on the people in the name of COVID,” he said.

Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan in his speech before the walkout said the new restrictions would lead to a police raj in the state which has already witnessed the high-handedness of the cops. In the present circumstances, around 57 per cent of people who have not taken their first dose of vaccine will have to spend Rs 500 to go out shopping. A salesgirl in her 20s who is not vaccinated will have to shell out around Rs 5000 a month to go for the job as per the current restrictions, he said.

The state government should not neglect the advice of prominent people who made suggestions based on practical knowledge, he said. Later, the Opposition walked out of the Assembly in protest against the government refusal to discuss the subject after adjourning the House.